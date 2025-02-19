Utah federal prosecutor appointed to 3rd District judgeship

Gov. Spencer Cox's appointment of May, announced Feb. 19, is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“Tad May’s dedication to justice and his extensive experience as a prosecutor make him an excellent choice for the bench,” said Gov. Cox. “From handling complex criminal cases to his work with Utah’s tribal communities, Tad has consistently shown a commitment to fairness and service. I am confident that his background and thoughtful approach will be a great asset to the 3rd District Court.”

May is deputy chief of the Violent Crime Unit in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah.

A press release from the governor’s office says much of his work involved overseeing federal prosecutions on Utah tribal lands. He has served as the tribal liaison and faculty trainer for the National Advocacy Center.

“I am grateful to even be considered for this position, but I am beyond honored and humbled to receive this appointment,” May said. “I have spent my career advocating for the citizens of the state of Utah, and I have seen firsthand how judicial decisions have profound impacts on both individual citizens and society at large. My work with Utah’s tribal communities has been particularly meaningful, and I have great respect for the unique challenges these communities face. If confirmed, I will act in accordance with the considerable trust placed within the judiciary. My career has afforded me the opportunity to serve people from every walk of life across this state, and I feel keenly the responsibility of a judge to serve those citizens. If I am fortunate enough to be confirmed, I will strive to uphold the law with complete fidelity and to ensure all litigants are granted the dignity the law affords.”

May earned his juris doctor from the University of Utah after attending Brigham Young University for his bachelor’s.