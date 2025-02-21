© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judge rejects claim Summit County detectives violated Kouri Richins’ rights

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published February 21, 2025 at 6:08 PM MST
Kouri Richins, the Kamas mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then wrote a children's book about grieving, looks on during a hearing Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at the Silver Summit Justice Center.
COURTTV
Kouri Richins, the Kamas mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then wrote a children's book about grieving, looks on during a hearing Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at the Silver Summit Justice Center.

Defense attorneys still contend the Kamas mother wasn't and should have been read Miranda rights.

Defense attorneys for the Kamas mother of three had called into question Summit County Det. Jeff O’Driscoll’s truthfulness on the stand during a January hearing to decide what evidence a jury can hear.

They claimed he lied about not knowing Richins had retained an attorney when he interviewed her in April 2023.

But 3rd District Judge Richard Mrazik said it doesn’t matter.

“Ms. Richins’ Sixth Amendment right to counsel had not yet attached because judicial proceedings had not yet begun,” the judge ruled Feb. 21. “The state had not yet filed an information or otherwise committed itself to prosecute Ms. Richins. The case had simply not changed from investigation of Ms. Richins to accusation of Ms. Richins.”

The ruling settles one of numerous evidentiary battles still being fought ahead of the highly-anticipated April 2025 murder trial.

Richins is accused of fatally poisoning her husband in March 2022. She later wrote a children’s book about grieving and has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder, attempted murder and financial crimes.

Her defense is expected to make other challenges to law enforcement testimony. They’ve asked the court to order prosecutors to hand over statements pertaining to investigators’ credibility as witnesses.

Mrazik is waiting for more briefings from either side before ruling on that. And the defense is also expected to claim other missteps by investigators, including whether Richins was informed of her Miranda rights in some interviews.

He may take up some of those issues at the next court hearing March 4. That was initially when he planned to decide which evidence can be used in the trial. The judge pushed those hearings back to March 17 and 18.
Tags
Summit County Kouri Richins
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
Related Content