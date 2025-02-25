Summit County native sets Utah women’s basketball record

Senior guard Kennady McQueen, who grew up in Summit County, recently broke the Utah women’s basketball record for most games played as a Ute, at 139.

Today @KennadyMcqueen breaks a program record for most games played as a Utah Ute!!#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/1bNS9fa1vp — Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) February 23, 2025

On X, Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan called it an “amazing accomplishment” that required “skill, toughness, loyalty and absolute grit.”

The record was previously held by Rachel Messer, who played for Utah from 2009 to 2013, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

McQueen grew up in Henefer and played basketball for North Summit High School, where she was a four star recruit and Utah Gatorade Player of the Year. Her mother Melanee also played basketball at Utah.

The kinesiology major has scored over 1,000 career points and is on a hot streak from deep this season, ranking eighth in the country in three-point percentage.

McQueen and the rest of the senior class will be recognized at the Huntsman Center March 1, when the Utes will play rival BYU in their final regular season game.

ESPN projects the Utes will be a seven seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament in March.