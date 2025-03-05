Silver Creek mixed-use, grocery project rolls back scope

Summit County-based Columbus Pacific Development will be back at the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission soon to discuss 14 acres west of Silver Creek Road, along Interstate 80.

FULL INTERVIEW: Community Development Director Peter Barnes Listen • 9:07

Columbus Pacific partner Tony Tyler has previously proposed a mix of grocery, child care and housing called the Crossroads at Silver Creek.

“Last week, we got a modification to that application. It's come back in with something a little less ambitious. It is a rezone still, but it's a rezoned community commercial,” Summit County Community Development Director Peter Barnes said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” March 5.

Previously the developer was looking at the neighborhood-mixed use zone, which would have allowed for more density than what’s in the new plan, which proposes half the 200 residential units originally contemplated.

“It's a reduction in size and number of units,” Barnes said. “On an approximately 14-acre site would be a total of about 32,000 square feet of commercial uses — you know, low scale, single story, two story commercial uses — and 96 residential units, which would be 72 market rate units, 24 affordable units, together with a small nonprofit, perhaps a child care center, going in there as well. And the requisite amount of open space.”

Connor Thomas / Google Earth The 14 acres are just north of the intersection of I-80 and US-40.

Tyler is also working to subdivide land in the residential area west of the planned mixed-use center into five single-family home lots. He lives in the residences between the two sites.

A planning commission meeting about the housing and shopping center hasn’t been scheduled.