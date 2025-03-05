Silver Creek mixed-use, grocery project rolls back scope
The proposed housing, child care and shopping center would still require a rezone from the county council.
Summit County-based Columbus Pacific Development will be back at the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission soon to discuss 14 acres west of Silver Creek Road, along Interstate 80.
Columbus Pacific partner Tony Tyler has previously proposed a mix of grocery, child care and housing called the Crossroads at Silver Creek.
“Last week, we got a modification to that application. It's come back in with something a little less ambitious. It is a rezone still, but it's a rezoned community commercial,” Summit County Community Development Director Peter Barnes said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” March 5.
Previously the developer was looking at the neighborhood-mixed use zone, which would have allowed for more density than what’s in the new plan, which proposes half the 200 residential units originally contemplated.
“It's a reduction in size and number of units,” Barnes said. “On an approximately 14-acre site would be a total of about 32,000 square feet of commercial uses — you know, low scale, single story, two story commercial uses — and 96 residential units, which would be 72 market rate units, 24 affordable units, together with a small nonprofit, perhaps a child care center, going in there as well. And the requisite amount of open space.”
Tyler is also working to subdivide land in the residential area west of the planned mixed-use center into five single-family home lots. He lives in the residences between the two sites.
A planning commission meeting about the housing and shopping center hasn’t been scheduled.