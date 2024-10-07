Five-lot subdivision planned in Silver Creek Estates with new road

Columbus Pacific Development owns property at the northwest corner of Interstate 80 and Silver Creek Road, and a second lot farther west along the highway.

The 17-acre property on the west will become five lots and a cul-de-sac, says Columbus Pacific Principal Tony Tyler. To subdivide it, he’s going through the “platting process” with Summit County, to determine where buildings—and the road—may be placed.

“But I actually need the [road] name to put on the plat,” he told KPCW.

Instead of choosing one himself, Tyler is auctioning off the naming rights. He says 100% of the proceeds will go to PC Tots and the Early Childhood Alliance, who plan to split it evenly .

PC Tots is a Park City preschool, where Tyler sits on the board of trustees.

The Early Childhood Alliance is a subsidiary of the nonprofit Park City Community Foundation, and it works to make child care more accessible through advocacy and lobbying, including studying gaps in the local child care market.

“There's no better way to really give back to the community, you know, and in such a meaningful and material way, and you get a nice little perk out of it,” Tyler said.

The auction is open now until Oct. 25. Names must comply with county rules, which include not being similar to existing county road names. The "buy it now" price is $200,000.

Columbus Pacific’s other land may be rezoned for a mix of housing and commercial, but not without the Summit County Council’s approval. Tyler lives in the cluster of homes between the future subdivision and mixed-use area.

He last presented plans in early 2023 , but they didn’t meet the county’s neighborhood mixed-use, or NMU-1 zone, requirements to a T.

The developer expects to present a new plan to the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission in early 2025.