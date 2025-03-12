Developer formally asks Coalville to annex Hoytsville land

Coalville Mayor Mark Marsh confirmed the city received Larry H. Miller Real Estate’s application to join the city March 4 after months of preliminary talks.

It brings the Cedar Crest Village project full circle, as the landowners who sold their property to the developer explored annexation years ago.

That annexation process stalled after other Hoytsville residents objected to being included in Coalville’s plans, meeting minutes say.

So landowners decided to pursue a separate process with Summit County to plan a village-style development that clusters buildings to preserve meadows. The county created a tailor-made village zone for the project, and landowners selected Larry H. Miller to carry the project to the finish line.

According to Summit County Community Development Director Peter Barnes, Larry H. Miller’s rezone application is still active. But asking Coalville for annexation will have an impact.

Barnes said after the March 12 Summit County Council meeting that less than half of the developer’s land is in the new annexation petition. That likely means modifying the still-active county application.

Discussions with the Eastern Summit County Planning Commission about the village rezone, which could bring between 2,000 and 4,000 homes at full buildout, stalled last year.

Barnes told councilmembers his office hasn’t received formal communications from Larry H. Miller Real Estate in about nine months.

After a certain amount of time without communication, the application before the county expires.