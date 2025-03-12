People’s Health Clinic sees patient increase amid immigration policy changes

After taking office in January, President Donald Trump launched what he said would be the largest deportation program in the nation’s history. He said his priority was removing immigrants convicted of violent crimes. However, members of the local immigrant population have voiced overall fears and concerns. The Christian Center of Park City reported earlier this year it had seen a drop in food pantry visits .

Dalia Gonzalez, the director of operations for People’s Health Clinic, said they have worked to reassure patients the clinic’s doors are always open despite the shift in immigration policy.

“There was a lot of conversation whether or not our nonprofit was going to have the door still open, especially knowing that we were going to have a new administration to the nation,” Gonzalez said.

“We wanted to make sure that our patients know, and we reached out to them. Also, our patients were asking us if there were ever encounters that they might be concerned about when arriving to the clinic, and we've let them know that we're there to keep them safe," Gonzalez added. "We have put up signs in our building or the area of our facility that mention that we are a private entity, and we are there to protect them.”

Unlike the Christian Center, she said the patient numbers at the clinic have not dipped. In fact, there has been an increase. The clinic has been in operation for 25 years and Gonzalez said their patients know they can trust them.

“But we also are going to be following the law if there is a warrant, and if they present that, if it's a lawful warrant,” she said.

The clinic’s board of directors is now working to create a patient advisory committee to better share the clinic’s mission.

“We would like to hear our patients’ perspective and also learn from them for us to be able to make a better impact for their health,” Gonzalez said.

To be eligible for the committee, applicants must be current clinic patients. Gonzalez expects to name between 10 and 15 representatives to the committee. Members will be compensated for their time with gift cards.

Applications will be accepted through Tuesday, March 18. The clinic hopes to have a committee named in April.