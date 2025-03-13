© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fire crews investigate what sparked blaze at Park Meadows home

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published March 13, 2025 at 12:36 PM MDT
The Park City Fire District responded to the fire at an unoccupied home under construction near Little Kate Road and Lucky John Drive around 5:30 a.m. March 13, 2025.
KPCW
The Park City Fire District responded to the fire at an unoccupied home under construction near Little Kate Road and Lucky John Drive around 5:30 a.m. March 13, 2025.

The Park City Fire District said the 12,000-square-foot home under construction is expected to be a total loss.

The Park City Fire District responded to the fire at an unoccupied home under construction near Little Kate Road and Lucky John Drive around 5:30 a.m. March 13, 2025.
Bobby Smalls
The Park City Fire District responded to the fire at an unoccupied home under construction near Little Kate Road and Lucky John Drive around 5:30 a.m. March 13, 2025.

The Park City Fire District responded to the fire at the unoccupied house near Little Kate Road and Lucky John Drive around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Chief Bob Zanetti told KPCW the second floor collapsed as firefighters tried to get into the home.

“The second floor has collapsed down now. So we weren't able to get crews, on our initial attack we went in, but backed out almost immediately, because the whole upstairs is pretty much on fire,” he said.

No injuries have been reported as of Thursday afternoon.

Zanetti said the home was unfinished, and may have been under construction for years.

Four engines, one truck, 20 firefighters and emergency medical services responded at the fire’s peak, the chief said.

Portions of Park City Transit's 2 Green and 3 Blue bus lines were detoured until about noon.

The cause of the first remains under investigation.

Park City fire crews fight fire that broke out at about 5:30 a.m. March 13, 2025, at Little Kate Road and Lucky John Drive.
KPCW
Park City fire crews fight fire that broke out at about 5:30 a.m. March 13, 2025, at Little Kate Road and Lucky John Drive.

Park City
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas