Summit County parent arrested for alleged underage house party

Summit County Sheriff spokesperson Skyler Talbot said deputies were called about alleged underage drinking at a house party in Silver Creek Estates Saturday night.

“Upon going up and down the street, seeing which house this was coming from, [deputies] could hear a lot of laughter, partying going on in one of the homes,” he said. “As they approached that particular home, there were a number of juveniles that ran away from the home. Our deputies estimate upwards of 50 juveniles who left the home.”

Talbot said the homeowner was there and aware his daughter had friends at the house.

Utah law states an adult who acts in a way that could be seen as encouraging a minor to commit a crime, in this case underage drinking, can be charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor.

Talbot said that can include failing to act against the alleged illegal activity.

“In this case, a failure to supervise," he said. "If you're aware that you have 50 kids in your home, a reasonable person or reasonable parent should be aware of what those 50 kids are doing in their home.”

Deputies arrested and later released the homeowner for allegedly contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The man had not been charged as of Monday afternoon.

No one underage was cited in the incident.