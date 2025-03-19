© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

910 ranch acquisition behind schedule after temporary freeze on federal funds

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published March 19, 2025 at 5:00 PM MDT
A stone homestead house is seen on the 910 Cattle Ranch in northwestern Summit County.
Summit County
A stone homestead house is seen on the 910 Cattle Ranch in northwestern Summit County.

Summit County says the funds have been released, but there's a four-month delay in closing.

Summit County plans to use a $40 million U.S. Forest Service grant to close the $55 million purchase of the 910 Cattle Ranch.

It would be the county’s largest public land acquisition at 8,600 acres, made possible in part by a bond voters approved in 2021 for open space.

But the Jan. 28 Trump administration freeze on distributing grants and other funds set the timeline back by four months.

“We did have a stint of frozen funding. It was a scary time, but we have been released,” County Lands and Natural Resources Director Jess Kirby said at an open house about the ranch March 18.

Multiple judges have blocked President Donald Trump’s January memo to “temporarily pause all activities related to obligation or disbursement of all federal financial assistance.”

But the 910 Cattle Ranch grant is still in federal, not county, hands. Kirby said the county will close the ranch purchase as soon as it gets the money.

She hopes that will be in August. That’s because the county must complete various due diligence studies and paperwork before it receives the grant award.

"It's not tied to a new year budget. It's already obligated funds, and it's going to be the hardest money to pull back," Kirby said.

Still, Kirby admitted the federal government is “probably capable of anything right now.”

She said her office has backup plans and an additional two years to fundraise if the grant falls through. The county must close on the ranch purchase by 2027.

Existing protected open space is highlighted in blue, and the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest is in green.
Summit County
Existing protected open space is highlighted in blue, and the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest is in green.

Summit County made a $15 million down payment with the open space bond money in 2023 to secure the exclusive option to purchase the 910, which is located behind Jeremy Ranch and stretches into Morgan County.

Since then, the county has taken over management of the property, which the landowner has kept as a de facto wilderness preserve. The county has promised to ban hunting as part of the purchase agreement.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW. For a full list, click here.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
Related Content