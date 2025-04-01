Basin Rec Run-A-Muk dog park closed this month

The Run-A-Muk dog park will be closed through the end of April to give the vegetation a chance to recover.

Basin Recreation said the closure is important for vegetation like native grasses and wildflowers so they can regrow before the busy summer season. The break also prevents trails from being damaged during the wet season.

Although the dog park will be closed, volunteers can get VIP access at one of three spring cleanups this month.

Volunteers can register to help clean up the park April 10, 18 and 26 from 8 a.m. to noon. Dogs are welcome.

At last year’s clean up events, volunteers collected nearly 365 pounds of dog poop and trash.

Those interested in volunteering this year can click here to register.