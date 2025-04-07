Ballerina Farm opens farm stand in Kamas

The internationally known lifestyle influencers operate a dairy farm in Summit County, and now, locals can buy raw milk, meat, frozen baked goods and Ballerina Farm merchandise at the farm stand nearby. It sits just west of Kamas, off state Route 248.

Owners Hannah and Daniel Neeleman have attracted upwards of 10 million followers on Instagram, where they share glimpses of farming and family life. The “Ballerina Farm” name is a nod to Hannah’s career as a dancer before the couple settled outside Kamas.

In a press release, the Neelemans said sharing their farm’s raw milk has been a longtime dream.

“We’ve always wanted to create a space where our community can get closer to the land and enjoy fresh, high-quality foods from our farm and beyond,” they wrote. “Our Kamas Farm Stand is small but mighty, and we’re eager to serve our community.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention caution that drinking raw milk “can lead to serious health risks,” including exposure to listeria and salmonella.

The farm stand will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ballerina Farm also plans to open a larger farm store in Midway later this year.