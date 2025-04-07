Snowboarder found unresponsive at Woodward Park City
A 25-year-old snowboarder was found unconscious at the top of Woodward Park City Sunday, April 6.
Summit County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the mountain around 1 p.m.
Sheriff’s office spokesperson Skyler Talbot said, after interviewing witnesses, it appeared the snowboarder had not been involved in a traumatic crash.
Patrollers who found the snowboarder say he had a faint pulse and was not moving or breathing.
Park City Fire said the man was flown to a Salt Lake valley hospital in unknown condition.