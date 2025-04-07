© 2025 KPCW

Snowboarder found unresponsive at Woodward Park City

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 7, 2025 at 6:22 PM MDT
Woodward Park City in December 2019.
Leslie Thatcher
Woodward Park City in December 2019.

A 25-year-old snowboarder was found unconscious at the top of Woodward Park City Sunday, April 6.

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the mountain around 1 p.m.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Skyler Talbot said, after interviewing witnesses, it appeared the snowboarder had not been involved in a traumatic crash.

Patrollers who found the snowboarder say he had a faint pulse and was not moving or breathing.

Park City Fire said the man was flown to a Salt Lake valley hospital in unknown condition.
