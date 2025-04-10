Last chance to apply for Summit County housing authority board

April 9, the county council appointed three of its own to the board: Tonja Hanson, Canice Harte and Megan McKenna.

Two residents will round out the five-member commission.

Councilmembers say nine have already applied. Interviews will be April 23.

The board will be tasked with implementing the county’s housing goals, including financing, acquiring, building, maintaining and managing housing projects and programs.

According to the county’s website, special consideration may be given to applicants with experience in “real estate, banking, finance, construction, engineering and those working with underserved populations.”

