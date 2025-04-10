© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Last chance to apply for Summit County housing authority board

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published April 10, 2025 at 1:23 PM MDT
Single-family homes are seen in western Summit County, Utah, neighborhood.
Jason Finn
/
Adobe Stock
Single-family homes are seen in western Summit County, Utah, neighborhood.

Applications for the board of commissioners close at 5 p.m. Friday, April 11.

April 9, the county council appointed three of its own to the board: Tonja Hanson, Canice Harte and Megan McKenna.

Two residents will round out the five-member commission.

Councilmembers say nine have already applied. Interviews will be April 23.

The board will be tasked with implementing the county’s housing goals, including financing, acquiring, building, maintaining and managing housing projects and programs.

According to the county’s website, special consideration may be given to applicants with experience in “real estate, banking, finance, construction, engineering and those working with underserved populations.”

Click here for more information.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas