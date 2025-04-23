Kamas City throws support behind Kamas Valley Preservation Association

Kamas’ mayor and city council say they hope it leaves no doubt about what they want to happen on the town’s western front.

Landowners in the area have petitioned to form a new town, which has residents around them worried about growth, development and community character. Residents within West Hills will vote whether to incorporate on Nov. 4.

Dozens of opponents, many who live around the proposed town, filled the Kamas City Council chambers April 22 to ask for the municipality’s support.

City councilmembers unanimously passed a resolution opposing West Hills and supporting a group leading a campaign against it, Kamas Valley Preservation Association.

“I want you to understand the support from Kamas City,” Mayor Matt McCormick told the people against incorporation. “We appreciate you in this valley, and we appreciate that you appreciate our valley for the beauty that it is, and hope to help us keep it the way it is.”

The petition to incorporate West Hills hasn’t come with a binding development proposal or plan.

“I have no idea what the plans are. Maybe I'm thinking the worst,” association member Jeramy Bristol said.

West Hills boosters have argued they need land use flexibility, having been stifled by county downzoning and denied annexation into Kamas.

Kamas City’s resolution claims creating the town isn’t in the interest of people within or without the would-be town’s borders.

But only the voters within those borders get to vote whether to incorporate.

LRB Public Finance Advisors This is the final map of West Hills' proposed boundaries. It is roughly 3,600 acres.

Councilmember David Darcey said he hopes Kamas’ resolution will “incent people to vote.”

“As I understood it, 11 people signed the petition to incorporate. And there's 47 voters that are in the municipal boundaries, according to the Lt. Governor's office. That leaves 36 people that can vote no and defeat at least this proposal going on Nov. 4,” Darcey said April 22. “Are there 36 voters in this room right now that are going to be voting no?”

It seemed like there weren’t. So those 36 voters who live in West Hills’ 3,600 acres are likely to start hearing from West Hills supporters and the preservation association if they haven’t already.