First seasonal road opens for the summer

The road, which connects Francis to Tabiona through the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache and Ashley national forests, is the first of Utah’s seasonal roads to open this year.

SR-35 was closed for much of last fall after the Yellow Lake Fire sparked near the highway.

The Utah Department of Transportation said crews are working to clear all major seasonal roads.

As of Thursday, Guardsman Pass (state Route 224) and Mirror Lake Highway (state Route 150) in Summit and Wasatch counties are still closed.