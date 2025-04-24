Recycle Utah to collect hazardous waste this weekend

Recycle Utah will collect hazardous materials including paints and varnishes, motor oil, gasoline, batteries, as well as household cleaners, fertilizers, and pool chemicals. Propane and white gas fuel cylinders, pharmaceuticals, and electronics can also be dropped off Saturday in the Silver King parking lot at the Park City Mountain base.

Mattresses are also being accepted for a $20 per-item fee.

This year the nonprofit will also take bikes in any condition to be sold to fund the Bicycle Collective’s charitable programs or donated to adults and children in need.

All unusable bike parts will be recycled.

Hazardous waste items are being accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.