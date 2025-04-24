© 2025 KPCW

Recycle Utah to collect hazardous waste this weekend

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 24, 2025 at 5:18 PM MDT
Hazardous Waste Day in April 2022
Recycle Utah
Hazardous Waste Day in April 2022

Park City and Summit County residents can safely dispose of hazardous waste products this weekend at Recycle Utah’s Household Hazardous Waste Day.

Recycle Utah will collect hazardous materials including paints and varnishes, motor oil, gasoline, batteries, as well as household cleaners, fertilizers, and pool chemicals. Propane and white gas fuel cylinders, pharmaceuticals, and electronics can also be dropped off Saturday in the Silver King parking lot at the Park City Mountain base.

Mattresses are also being accepted for a $20 per-item fee.

This year the nonprofit will also take bikes in any condition to be sold to fund the Bicycle Collective’s charitable programs or donated to adults and children in need.

All unusable bike parts will be recycled.

Hazardous waste items are being accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
