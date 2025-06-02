© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
White House Threatens To Eliminate Funding for Public Media

Uinta Mountains’ Soapstone Bridge reopens after construction

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published June 2, 2025 at 3:56 PM MDT
The Soapstone Basin is one of the first turnoffs from Mirror Lake Highway after departing the Kamas and Samak area. The bridge crosses the Provo River and leads into Wasatch County (green line).
Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
The Soapstone Basin is one of the first turnoffs from Mirror Lake Highway after departing the Kamas and Samak area. The bridge crosses the Provo River and leads into Wasatch County (green line).

The bridge has been replaced to keep up with heavier and more frequent traffic.

The Soapstone Bridge reopened June 1 after it closed to be replaced last August.

Forest rangers said the 50-year-old bridge needed the upgrade so it can handle the heavier and more frequent traffic. The new bridge is bigger than before, including more space for the Provo River underneath.

It connects Kamas’ Mirror Lake Highway to the Soapstone Basin, and from there, connects to Francis and Woodland’s state Route 35.

Construction progress on the Soapstone Bridge off Mirror Lake Highway in the Uinta Mountains is seen here during April 2025.
KPCW
Construction progress on the Soapstone Bridge off Mirror Lake Highway in the Uinta Mountains is seen here during April 2025.

Forest rangers initially hoped construction would be done before snow started falling last October but reset the target date for this summer.

Recreationists won’t find much snow across the bridge. Soapstone Mountain is about 9,500 feet high, and most snow in the Uintas beneath 10,000 feet has melted.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas