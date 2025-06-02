Uinta Mountains’ Soapstone Bridge reopens after construction

The Soapstone Bridge reopened June 1 after it closed to be replaced last August.

Forest rangers said the 50-year-old bridge needed the upgrade so it can handle the heavier and more frequent traffic. The new bridge is bigger than before, including more space for the Provo River underneath.

It connects Kamas’ Mirror Lake Highway to the Soapstone Basin, and from there, connects to Francis and Woodland’s state Route 35.

KPCW Construction progress on the Soapstone Bridge off Mirror Lake Highway in the Uinta Mountains is seen here during April 2025.

Forest rangers initially hoped construction would be done before snow started falling last October but reset the target date for this summer.

Recreationists won’t find much snow across the bridge. Soapstone Mountain is about 9,500 feet high, and most snow in the Uintas beneath 10,000 feet has melted.