Mayors to begin drawing Summit County Council districts

When it passed House Bill 356 this year, the Utah Legislature mandated the switch from the all at-large council structure voters adopted in 2006.

As it complies with the new law, the Summit County Council appointed former Councilmember Malena Stevens as committee chair. The law requires each of the county’s cities to participate in the process of drawing the new district boundaries.

Summit County’s mayors may appoint representatives to the commission, but Stevens said June 11 all the mayors are expected to serve themselves. Summit County Clerk Eve Furse rounds out the committee, but as a non-voting member.

The new mayor of Hideout, Ralph Severini, is also on the districting commission since the Wasatch County town annexed about 300 acres across the county line in Richardson Flat.

Stevens laid out a tentative schedule of nine meetings at the June 11 council meeting, ahead of the October deadline for councilmembers to ratify voter districts.

The first meeting on June 16 is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the county courthouse on Coalville's Main Street. Stevens says the meetings will be viewable on Zoom.

