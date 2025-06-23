Lawnmower racing debuts this summer at Kamas Fiesta Days

Kamas Valley resident Robbie Brimhall says his late father remembers that the city’s annual fair used to include drag races on Center Street.

Now, he’s organizing a fun-sized version of that: lawnmower racing.

This is the first year the event will be featured at Fiesta Days. The city's starting by holding an oval loop race during halftime at the demolition derby. It’s something Brimhall said he’s got some experience with.

“[Growing up] one of my chores was to mow the grass in the summertime, and I would get on the lawn mower, and I always like to go fast with this type of stuff,” he said. “I'd get on the lawn mower, and when dad wouldn't be watching, I'd go ahead and put it in the highest gear that it could go and circle around the yard as fast as I could.”

Until the belt broke, that is. Luckily, Brimhall’s father was a mechanic by trade, and he’s passed those skills down to his son.

The younger Brimhall hopes to expand the race in the future, potentially introducing drag racing and “extreme modifications.” For now, there are two oval races: 5-lap stock and 10-lap modified.

The stock race is aimed at kids: regular riding lawnmowers don’t go faster than 5 to 8 mph. When they’re modified, it’s a different story.

“There's one that I've seen do about 55, 60 mph,” Brimhall told KPCW. According to the Guiness Book of World Records, the fastest lawnmower is 143 mph.

Modifications usually include a souped-up engine, but also powertrain parts that can handle the new motor.

There are eight spots available in each race, and registration is free. Prize money is $300 for 1st, $150 for 2nd and $50 for 3rd.

“I wanted to bring something fun and new to the valley to give back,” Brimhall said.

Even stock lawnmowers have to be modified slightly for safety, including removing the actual mowing blades. There’s more information on Kamas’ website. Registration closes July 1.

Click here for registration.

Click here for rules.

Fiesta Days runs from July 19–26. Other activities include the rodeo, basketball tournament, mutton bustin’, power wheels, parade and pickleball. The demolition derby is opening night.