Community names Jeremy, Pinebrook roundabout moose and sandhill crane statues

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 10, 2025 at 4:35 PM MDT
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
The crane and moose statues are at the Jeremy Ranch and Pinebrook roundabouts in Summit County

The new moose and sandhill crane statues at the Pinebrook and Jeremy Ranch roundabouts now have names after weeks of voting.

More than 1,300 votes were cast to select names nominated by nearby elementary and middle school students.

The moose statue, which guards the entrance to the Pinebrook area, will now go by Rocky. Ecker Hill Middle School students submitted that name.

Voters chose Sandy for Jeremy Ranch’s sandhill crane, a suggestion from Park City Day School.

The runners up were Milo, nominated by Weilenmann School of Discovery, and River, from Park City Day School.

The Arts Council of Park City & Summit County gave those names to the sandhill crane’s colts riding on her back.

Don Kennell and Lisa Adler of DKLA Design created the 20-foot public art pieces for the county.
