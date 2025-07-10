Kamas City Council annexes Blazzard Lumber land

“Welcome to Kamas,” the council and mayor told the Blazzards at the July 8 meeting.

Blazzard Lumber’s building burned down last November but could not be rebuilt under Summit County’s zoning rules.

The historic business north of Kamas on state Route 32 actually predates county zoning, and the land is now reserved for agriculture, not industrial. The mill opened around 1956, and the business itself has existed since 1944.

The Kamas City Council agreed to annex the land into the city’s “manufacturing” zone, so the family can get the right building permit for a lumber yard.

The Blazzard Lumber Company also owns 30 acres behind the business which will be zoned AG-5, which allows agricultural activity and one residential unit per five acres.

Kamas took the opportunity to annex the city sewer ponds behind the Blazzard land too. A handful of city-owned parcels were also included in the July 8 annexation ordinance.

City councilmembers unanimously approved the ordinance. Councilmember Monica Blazzard abstained, she said, because she’s married to a shareholder in the lumber company.