Leadership Park City is looking for ‘invested’ community members

The award-winning, year-long Leadership Park City program is accepting applications for Class 32 until Aug. 22. Applicants must live or work in Summit County.

Director Scott Van Hartesvelt said the program is trying something new this year to encourage locals to apply.

“I have had a lot of conversations with people in the community during this application process where they have questions that may hold them back from applying for the program,” he said. “So we're going to do an open house this year.”

The open house will be at the Park City Library on Aug. 4 from 5:30-7 p.m. Van Hartesvelt said leadership alumni will discuss course content and answer any questions potential applicants may have.

Van Hartesvelt said the program’s selection committee, which consists of alumni, wants locals who are “invested” in the community.

“That's the first thing that they look for, is people who really care about this place, and that doesn't have to come from a single perspective,” he said.

Van Hartesvelt said leadership classes are diverse, consisting of people of all ages, opinions and backgrounds. This year, the youngest class member was 17 years old and the oldest was in their mid-60s. Classes also have participants from the government, nonprofit and private sectors.

Van Hartesvelt said the program helps locals deepen their understanding of the community and make lasting connections.

“These are people that you normally wouldn't find yourself interacting with, necessarily, in your own circles, your own community, but they become lifelong friends,” he said.

The tuition-free class meets monthly starting in October. A 5-day tour to learn from another similar city is also required. Participants are asked to cover their lodging and personal expenses during the City Tour, which Van Hartesvelt said can cost between $800 and $1,200.

Class members can apply for a Park City Municipal scholarship to help cover the cost of the City Tour.