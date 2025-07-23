UDOT warns Parleys Canyon travelers about holiday traffic, construction delays

Interstate 80 will be reduced to one lane in both directions overnight July 25 and July 26 for a paving project from the mouth of the canyon to Mountain Dell Reservoir.

Eastbound lanes, going toward Park City, will close as early as 7 p.m.

Westbound will close by 10:30 each night.

The transportation department expects extra traffic in the canyon starting Thursday for the Pioneer Day holiday. The Deer Valley Music Festival and Concerts on the Slopes in Park City Friday will add to that.

UDOT is urging drivers to use alternate routes including Provo Canyon.