© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UDOT warns Parleys Canyon travelers about holiday traffic, construction delays

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 23, 2025 at 5:39 PM MDT
Interstate 80 at Mountain Dell facing westbound. UDOT will repave the highway from Mountain Dell to Exit 132 in spring 2025.
Utah Department of Transportation
Interstate 80 at Mountain Dell facing westbound. UDOT will repave the highway from Mountain Dell to Exit 132 in spring 2025.

The Utah Department of Transportation is reminding drivers going through Parleys Canyon this holiday weekend to plan ahead for traffic and construction delays.

Interstate 80 will be reduced to one lane in both directions overnight July 25 and July 26 for a paving project from the mouth of the canyon to Mountain Dell Reservoir.

Eastbound lanes, going toward Park City, will close as early as 7 p.m.

Westbound will close by 10:30 each night.

The transportation department expects extra traffic in the canyon starting Thursday for the Pioneer Day holiday. The Deer Valley Music Festival and Concerts on the Slopes in Park City Friday will add to that.

UDOT is urging drivers to use alternate routes including Provo Canyon.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver