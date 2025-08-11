Beulah fire burns nearly 3,000 acres in less than a week

More than 300 firefighters are working to control the blaze that sparked Aug. 7 and has burned almost 3,000 acres in the Uinta Mountains.

Four planes, known as water scoopers, and a helicopter, have dropped 178,000 gallons of water so far to assist firefighters working on the ground. In total eight helicopters, five fire engines, five crews and one bulldozer have responded to the burn.

Ground crews have been working to protect structures near the Hinckley Scout Camp and the Christmas Meadows area and suppress the fire by removing vegetation along roadways.

Fire officials say an increased volume of smoke Sunday was the result of the fire burning through dry and dead vegetation, not significant fire growth.

Closures remain in effect for much of the area including the Christmas Meadows Campground and trailhead, Wolverine ATV trails and campground, Lily Lake ski trail, Amethyst Lake trail and the Little Lyman Lake Campground

Fire officials say a change in weather Wednesday will bring a possibility of thunderstorms to the area. If dry conditions persist, the blaze could continue to burn . However, if thunderstorms bring lightning, it could also pose a fire risk.

Officials ask drivers on Mirror Lake Highway to reduce speeds and expect increased traffic in the morning and evening, when most firefighting resources are leaving and returning to camp.

The Beulah Fire is now the third largest wildfire in the state . The Deer Creek Fire in northern San Juan County is 97% contained and has burned more than 17,700 acres since its discovery July 10.

The Monroe Canyon Fire in Piute County is the state’s largest blaze burning almost 72,000 acres since July 13. It is 36% contained.