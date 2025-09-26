Wasatch County School District will set new boundaries in October

During a study session Tuesday, the Wasatch County School District Board of Education discussed community priorities and next steps as it works to determine how to divide students between Wasatch and Deer Creek high schools.

Deer Creek is under construction along state Route 113, just west of downtown Heber, and is set to open in fall 2026.

Since the board's last discussion in August, the district has conducted five boundary meetings. Board President Kim Dickerson said one priority that emerged is proximity. Families want students to go to the school that is closest to their home.

Board member Breanne Dedrickson said parents also want the same neighborhoods and elementary schools to stay together.

“Aligning elementary boundaries has come up repeatedly, and I think we've told people that's not for next year, but definitely something the board could look at in the future,” she said.

There are also split opinions between Daniels Canyon Elementary and J.R. Smith Elementary families.

Daniels Canyon parents want the boundary options where their kids feed into Timpanogos Middle School and then Wasatch High School. The same option would have J.R. Smith Elementary students go to Rocky Mountain Middle School, then Deer Creek High School.

J.R. Smith parents want the options where this is swapped.

Dedrickson said a lot of parents are in the same boat — they just want their kids to go to Wasatch High. As many of her family members attended Wasatch and she taught there, Dedrickson understood that.

“When I toured Deer Creek, I was like, this facility is amazing. I seriously am fine if my kids go to both, like, it kind of took some of the emotional attachment away,” she said. “I wonder if somehow we could give the community that experience to see, wherever you land, your kids are getting an awesome experience.”

Superintendent Garrick Peterson is most concerned about juniors and seniors being within the boundaries of the school they want, especially the first year Deer Creek opens.

Elementary Education Director Stephanie Discher said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Friday that wherever the boundaries land, students will be able to submit open enrollment applications so they can attend the school they want.

“It's going to make a big difference as to where teachers go, and obviously, where coaches or activity directors go,” she said. “Some of these kids might want to follow them around a little bit, and so it could be a little ambiguous at first, just trying to see where everybody lands, but I know this board's biggest priority is making sure our students feel connected and they belong.”

The district has sent a survey to families to get a final round of feedback. The board plans to establish the district’s boundaries at its next meeting Oct. 28.

If students decide they want to go to a school outside their new boundaries, they must submit an open enrollment form by Dec. 1.

