Collision shuts down I-80 eastbound near Wanship

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta,
Sydney Weaver
Published August 11, 2025 at 4:32 PM MDT
Paint HAZMAT spill near Wanship on eastbound I-80
Utah Department of Transportation
The scene of the crash Monday.

A crash that spilled yellow paint across Interstate 80 near Wanship closed the eastbound side of the highway for hours Monday afternoon.

A semi truck carrying large pieces of pipe collided with a road striping truck shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cameron Roden said the crash resulted in pipes and an entire barrel of paint to be spilled all over the highway.

“Luckily, neither driver was injured but they did close down I-80 eastbound immediately after that crash due to the debris,” Roden said. “They were able to get a lane open at about three o’clock to start moving one lane of traffic through that area, but it’s going to take a little bit to get that cleaned up.”

Roden said it’ll likely take several hours for the highway to fully reopen, and suggested drivers use an alternate route.
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
