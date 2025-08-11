© 2025 KPCW

Summit County I-80 rollover near Echo sends two to hospital

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 11, 2025 at 4:20 PM MDT
The rollover crash on I-80 sent two people to the hospital, one in critical condition on Monday, Aug. 11.
North Summit Fire District
The rollover crash on I-80 sent two people to the hospital, one in critical condition on Monday, Aug. 11.

A northern Summit County rollover on Interstate 80 sent two people to the hospital, one in critical condition, Monday.

North Summit Fire District battalion chief Tyler Rowser said crews responded to the crash around 7 a.m. near the Echo Port of Entry.

“The male passenger, he was ejected from the vehicle and sustained critical injuries,” he said. “He was taken by medical helicopter to a Salt Lake Valley hospital.”

An ambulance took the female passenger to a Salt Lake Valley trauma center.

Rowser said it is unclear if the driver or passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

“The seatbelt is designed to keep you in the car and the safest place for you to be is inside that car during any accident, whether a rollover or just a minor collision.”

He also reminds drivers to secure belongings and cargo, which can further injure people in a crash.

The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
