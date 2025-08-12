© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two movies to start production in Wasatch Back

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM MDT
Photo of Wasatch Back mountains and a green field.
Wasatch County Government

The cameras will soon roll on two new movies slated for filming on the Wasatch Back: a Halloween comedy and a World War II drama.

The productions are among six approved for state film incentives from the Utah Film Commission.

The commission estimates the productions will generate about $7.1 million and more than 400 film industry jobs in Davis, Grand, Salt Lake, Summit, Uintah, Utah and Wasatch counties.

The Wasatch Back productions include the independent feature film “Strasbourg,” a WWII drama. Its producer is Jake Van Wagoner, who is known locally for the show “Impractical Jokers,” the BYU TV sketch comedy show “Studio C” and the 2021 drama “The Card Counter.”

Director Brandon Carraway was awarded incentives to film his comedy feature film “Halloween Pizza Party” in Wasatch, Salt Lake and Utah counties.

Season 5 of the Disney Channel TV series, “Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch” and season 2 of “Navajo Highways,” will film at locations across the state.

And local filmmaker Rob Diamond’s family-friendly, “Gabriella,” was approved for production in Davis, Salt Lake and Utah counties. The new thriller, “Slay Day” will also shoot in and around Salt Lake County.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver