Two movies to start production in Wasatch Back

The productions are among six approved for state film incentives from the Utah Film Commission .

The commission estimates the productions will generate about $7.1 million and more than 400 film industry jobs in Davis, Grand, Salt Lake, Summit, Uintah, Utah and Wasatch counties.

The Wasatch Back productions include the independent feature film “Strasbourg,” a WWII drama. Its producer is Jake Van Wagoner, who is known locally for the show “Impractical Jokers,” the BYU TV sketch comedy show “Studio C” and the 2021 drama “The Card Counter.”

Director Brandon Carraway was awarded incentives to film his comedy feature film “Halloween Pizza Party” in Wasatch, Salt Lake and Utah counties.

Season 5 of the Disney Channel TV series, “Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch” and season 2 of “Navajo Highways,” will film at locations across the state.

And local filmmaker Rob Diamond’s family-friendly, “Gabriella,” was approved for production in Davis, Salt Lake and Utah counties. The new thriller, “Slay Day” will also shoot in and around Salt Lake County.