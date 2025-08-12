Park City fundraiser to support The V Foundation’s cancer research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research is hosting an event this month that organizers hope can help replace a small bit of that critical funding.

With nearly $3 billion of federal funds once earmarked for cancer research now cut, Park City resident Nancy Major is hosting a fundraiser at her home Aug. 21 for the V Foundation. The cancer research foundation was founded by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, the legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator who was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 1993.

“While he was getting his care then at Duke Hospital in North Carolina, he had a conversation with a researcher who told him that a lot of the great ideas that she had, and her colleagues had, couldn't get funding,” Major said on KPCW’S “Local News Hour” Aug. 11. “The entire purpose of the foundation is to raise money so that these young, talented researchers have the opportunity to test their theory and allow that research to develop, where they can then achieve additional funding from larger institutions.”

According to Major, in its 32-year history, the foundation has funded nearly $400 million in cancer research grants in North America which has been leveraged many times over.

“That $400 million has turned into additional $20 billion in cancer research funding,” she said. “So that means that our grant recipients are able to achieve additional grant funding from larger institutions.”

She said the foundation doesn’t focus on particular cancers, only the most promising research, which she said has proved beneficial.

“In the 32 years of the foundation, patients with cancer diagnoses are living a minimum of 10 years longer,” she said. “A third of patients are living 10 years longer than they did 30 years ago. So, I think that that's pretty exciting news.”

The fundraiser is Thursday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $150 and the location is sent upon purchase.

“Our host is Thurl Bailey, who played on Jim Valvano's national championship team in 1983 and as you all know, is the voice of the Jazz and analyst,” she said. “We're being catered by Rebekah's Kitchen. So, some excellent food. music provided by Matt Fry, and then we'll have an auction for the evening, as well as an opportunity to give directly to the cancer foundation.”