Summit County schools partner with health department to prepare for measles

Health officials say back-to-school season is always followed by an increase in illnesses, like the common cold and influenza.

And this year, schools are preparing for an infectious disease that was once considered eradicated in the United States: measles.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , measles was declared eliminated nationwide in 2000 as a high percentage of people received the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. But, the number of vaccinated kindergarteners has dipped below the 95% target in recent years and continues to decrease.

U.S. measles cases have now hit their highest level since 2000 , with over 1,300 confirmed cases in over 40 jurisdictions. Over 90% of people with confirmed cases are unvaccinated or unknown. The CDC reports two MMR vaccine doses are 97% effective at preventing the virus.

In Utah, there are 11 confirmed cases of measles. Although the case number seems small, Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant said there’s a chance measles could show up in local schools.

“We always plan for what the worst case scenario could be, and then begin working backwards towards reality, using the data that are available to us,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Aug. 11 .

The health department has met with leaders at Summit County school districts and charter schools, including Park City, North Summit and South Summit school districts, as well as the Weilenmann School of Discovery. Bondurant said they have discussed roles, responsibilities and messaging.

He said experience from the COVID-19 pandemic has helped guide preparations.

“There is an opportunity for us to better message, both in English and Spanish, expectations around measles, what will happen if a measles case pops up in schools,” he said. “We have a lot of those things that we learned through the COVID response figured out ahead of time in terms of communications, collaboration, regulation, response, responsibilities.”

Bondurant said the measles plan is derived from state guidelines . According to the health department’s measles fact sheet , students may be required to stay home from school for 21 days if they contract measles. That’s because it can take seven to 21 days for symptoms of the virus to show up.

Those include fever with cough, runny nose and/or red, watery eyes. About three to five days after symptoms start, a rash will appear.

He said parents should also make sure their children are up to date on their other immunizations. Kindergarteners and seventh graders all have routine vaccinations.