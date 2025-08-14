Lightning sparks additional small fire in Uinta Mountains

Chris Clemens The Haystack fire is seen from Bald Mountain pass Aug. 13, 2025.

Fire officials discovered the 0.5-acre Haystack fire in trees just south of Washington Lake the afternoon of Aug. 13.

According to Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest spokesperson K.J. Pollock, it had been smoldering since a lightning strike July 30.

“They hold over that long,” she told KPCW. “And it did — kind of when the winds came up — it kind of popped up.”

Air and ground crews responded and began to extinguish it Aug. 13. It hadn’t grown as of Aug. 14.

The Beulah fire east of Christmas Meadows, meanwhile remained 0% contained Aug. 14, one week after it was first reported.

It is just over 4,300 acres with 554 firefighters responding via air and ground. They’re focused on protecting structures in the Christmas Meadows cabin area and the Hinckley Boy Scout Camp.

As of Aug. 14, road and backcountry closures remain in place between Christmas Meadows, North Slope Road, East Fork Blacks Fork Road and nearly to the Highline trail. Parts of the popular trail pass into the closure area, and the road accessing it is closed. North Slope Road itself is also closed.

While rain and cooler temperatures from thunderstorms forecasted for this week may aid firefighting efforts, officials say storm systems also bring the chance of additional lightning and high winds.

The cause of the Beulah fire is under investigation.