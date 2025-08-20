Park City nonprofit garden closes out summer with annual fundraiser

With the growing season coming to an end, the gardeners at Summit Community Gardens and Eats have about six more weeks of crops to harvest.

Executive Director Helen Nadel said there was one recent cold snap.

“Park City did have a little nip of frost August 8. A lot of the farms in Park City did have some crop loss,” she said. “We had a small amount of potato damage we think.”

But Nadel said overall, the summer has yielded a good amount of crops. The nonprofit gathered 75 to 100 pounds of food a week. Thousands of pounds of that fresh produce were delivered to local schools and the People’s Health Clinic.

The nonprofit’s final event of the summer is its annual Farm to Fork fundraiser.

“Farm to Fork is an incredibly fun, meaningful event with a really powerful cross section of our community that come together,” Nadel said. “We'll have garden cocktails with mint and lavender from the garden, great food, stunning views.”

Nadel said there will be an auction featuring artwork, photography, four-course dinners and more. Former board member Diego Zegarra will be the auctioneer.

The fundraiser is Sept. 3 from 6-9 p.m. Individual tickets are $185. A group of six is $1,375.