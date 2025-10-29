Summit County hotel, lodging occupancy saw bump during past six months

The Park City Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau reported more visitors over the past six months compared to last year.

The Chamber’s data shows Summit County hotels and lodging services had 9.5% more rooms occupied in September and 3.3% more occupancy in October.

The average year-over-year increase during the past six months was 5.2%, at 35.7% occupancy.

However, the average daily rate for those rooms was $350, which is down 3.1% compared to the same time period in 2024.

“This is generally reflected across the lodging industry, where we're seeing rates shift down, occupancy kind of stay steady or go up, helping with those lower rates,” the Chamber’s Senior Director of Partner Services Scott House said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 27.

The Chamber of Commerce projects higher year-over-year occupancy this winter, also with lower rates.

County leaders looking to budget tax dollars don’t feel bullish about the outlook.

During FY2026 budget discussions Oct. 22, Summit County Manager Shayne Scott said advance bookings are lagging behind the historic trends for this time of year.

He said his team is “softening expectations around sales taxes and revenue for next year.”

“I'm wondering if we're starting to see an impact from Deer Valley East on the conference and group business, because that's usually what's happening this time of year in Park City, in the shoulder season,” Council Chair Tonja Hanson said. “I talked to someone yesterday who works at Deer Valley East, and she told me their groups are off the charts.”

Deer Valley Resort’s East Village expansion opens this season in Wasatch County.

The Park City Chamber of Commerce is a financial supporter of KPCW.