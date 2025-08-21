© 2025 KPCW

Art on the Trails brings performers, painters to McLeod Creek trail

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 21, 2025 at 3:42 PM MDT
The Copper Moose Farm stand is located on Old Ranch Road near the McLeod Creek trail.
Arts Council of Park City & Summit County
The event will begin at the Copper Moose Farm Stand on Old Ranch Road.

Part of the McLeod Creek trail will be closed Saturday for the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County’s annual Art on the Trails event.

The Saturday exhibition will feature performance and visual artwork from local and regional artists along the trail near the Copper Moose Farm Stand.

Tours leave every 20 minutes starting at 2 p.m. The final tour is at 4 p.m.

Tickets are required and the arts council recommends buying in advance. Kids 12 and under are free.

There will also be free live music at the Copper Moose Farm Stand from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
