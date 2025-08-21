Art on the Trails brings performers, painters to McLeod Creek trail

The Saturday exhibition will feature performance and visual artwork from local and regional artists along the trail near the Copper Moose Farm Stand.

Tours leave every 20 minutes starting at 2 p.m. The final tour is at 4 p.m.

Tickets are required and the arts council recommends buying in advance. Kids 12 and under are free.

There will also be free live music at the Copper Moose Farm Stand from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.