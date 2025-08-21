Summit County disbands Basin open space board, for now

Most of the trails and much of the open space in the Snyderville Basin — except for Swaner Preserve — owe their creation to a series of bonds issued by the Snyderville Basin Recreation District over the past 20 years.

Voters approved the first bond in 2004. One year earlier, Summit County had established the Snyderville Basin Open Space Advisory Committee, or BOSAC, which would give residents a voice in how the money will be spent.

BOSAC has helped purchase the Willow Creek Park area, the open space under Utah Olympic Park, Toll Canyon and areas around Summit Park.

The county and Basin Rec spent the last of its westside open space bond money in 2022 on a property along the Union Pacific rail trail. And according to a county staff report, Basin Rec has “no near-term planned intent” to issue more.

So Aug. 13, the county council disbanded BOSAC. County leaders could revive it, though, if the Basin approves more bond money in the future.

BOSAC is not in charge of distributing the more recent $50 million countywide open space bond voters approved in 2021.

That responsibility sits with OSAC, or the Summit County Open Space Advisory Committee.

The county council also made administrative changes to OSAC Aug. 13, including changing its bylaws so members serve staggered terms.

