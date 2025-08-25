Residents asked to name High Valley’s bus rapid transit system

The district plans to widen state Route 224 by about 10 feet and add a combination of dedicated bus and mixed-flow lanes, called bus rapid transit or BRT .

The goal of the project is to provide fast and reliable transit for 5,000 people a day, without additional traffic or parking structures.

High Valley Transit is now asking residents to help name the new BRT system.

Construction begins in 2026 with BRT services on state Route 224 by 2028.