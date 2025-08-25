Wasatch Back municipalities to certify primary election results
Tuesday is the deadline for Utah municipalities to certify their primary election numbers.
In Summit County, Coalville, Francis, Henefer and Park City will make their vote counts official.
In Wasatch County, Charleston, Heber and Midway voted in primaries and will canvass results at city council meetings Tuesday.
The canvass certifies all primary election results, confirming the candidates who will be on the ballot for the general election Nov. 4.