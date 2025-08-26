© 2025 KPCW

High Valley Transit begins construction on bus rapid transit

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 26, 2025 at 5:00 PM MDT
A High Valley Transit bus turning onto state Route 224
Google Maps
A High Valley Transit bus turning onto state Route 224

Drivers will see intermittent lane closures on state Route 224 starting this week as High Valley Transit begins work on its bus rapid transit system.

Preliminary construction will include restriping lanes and removing concrete barriers to prepare the road for major construction in spring 2026.

Starting Wednesday, crews will restripe lanes near Canyons Resort between Sun Peak Drive and White Pine Canyon Road.

One lane will be closed nightly in both directions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Saturday.

Crews will then remove concrete medians starting Sept. 2.

Other projects next week include undergrounding fiber-optic lines and installing new storm drainage across Route 224.

This phase of construction will last through October.

More information on the bus rapid transit system is available here.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
