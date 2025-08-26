High Valley Transit begins construction on bus rapid transit

Preliminary construction will include restriping lanes and removing concrete barriers to prepare the road for major construction in spring 2026.

Starting Wednesday, crews will restripe lanes near Canyons Resort between Sun Peak Drive and White Pine Canyon Road.

One lane will be closed nightly in both directions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Saturday.

Crews will then remove concrete medians starting Sept. 2.

Other projects next week include undergrounding fiber-optic lines and installing new storm drainage across Route 224.

This phase of construction will last through October.