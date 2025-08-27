© 2025 KPCW

Coalville city attorney retires after nearly 30 years of service

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published August 27, 2025 at 4:15 PM MDT
Coalville Main Street
Kimley-Horn
Coalville Main Street

Sheldon Smith is stepping back, and the city is interviewing potential replacements.

Sheldon Smith
Coalville City
Sheldon Smith

Smith retired at the end of June after turning 70, ending what he called a great career with Coalville City.

“I was there almost probably 26, 27 years, and thoroughly enjoyed working there,” he told KPCW. “Had some great opportunities, had some very interesting challenges.”

Smith said he’s not totally done with the working world. He’ll do occasional private practice work and has some real estate ventures.

The Coalville City Council interviewed various legal firms bidding for the city attorney contract Aug. 25.

Each councilmember ranked their top three choices and Mayor Mark Marsh tallied the rankings. He said it will be a “tight race” between the law firms of Mason Kjar, who contracts with Henefer, and Craig Smith, who Sheldon Smith and Kjar previously worked for early in their careers.

The city council must confirm whoever the mayor appoints.

Some councilmembers had pushed for the ability to appoint the attorney themselves in the spring, but reversed course after Coalville residents spoke up about separation of powers.

It was a period of tension between some members of the council and Smith, but he says that didn’t factor into his decision to retire. He said he turned down a severance package from the council earlier in the year.

He leaves public service proud of the work that he’s done and complimented his colleagues in Coalville, including the mayor and Community Development Director Don Sargent.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas