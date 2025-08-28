Animal sanctuary’s annual gala raises funds for barn

Founded by Lauren Lockey and Dave Swartz in 2013, the sanctuary provides lifelong care to over 40 rescued farm animals. The team is currently building a 7,000 square-foot barn which they hope to complete before winter.

Lockey says the annual fundraiser will feature live music, food, a silent auction and a chance to meet the animals up close.

“We're gonna be serving Sweet Hazel food,” Lockey said on the KPCW “Local News Hour” Wednesday. “Kate Chanson, who's a local musician here in Park City, she's going to be playing music. We will have a silent auction. And we also have, which is the main focus, is our live animal sponsor auction, which we do every year, which is so much fun. You get to bid to sponsor these animals, and we'll be focusing mainly, at least in the beginning, on our cows.”

The new barn is a much-needed addition. The sanctuary recently secured a conditional use permit for the structure, and they hope to have it ready before the snow arrives.

“The last winters have been very, very tough, and especially out there in Browns Canyon it’s so windy, so there's snow drifts and it goes over the fence lines,” she said. “You can't open the gates. People are sliding everywhere. Water hoses are freezing. Everything's just a mess out there. Animals are all huddled into their shelters. So, we're going to have more space for the animals. It's going to be much easier for people to walk around to do everything they need to do, like feeding and watering.”

In addition to cows, Sage Mountain is home to pigs, turkeys, sheep, goats and chickens. Lockey estimates it costs about $150,000 a year to feed and care for the animals.

Tickets to the event include food and live music. Guests are encouraged to bring their own beverages as well as chairs and blankets.

For tickets or more information, see the link online at kpcw.org. For those unable to attend in person, donations and animal sponsorships can still be made via the sanctuary’s website.