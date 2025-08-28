Summit County SWAT standoff suspect charged with 6 felonies

Abraham Hernandez-Duron, 40, has been charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated burglary, discharge of a firearm causing injury, firearm theft, illegal weapon possession, running from law enforcement and causing more than $5,000 in property damage.

The felony charges filed Thursday, Aug. 28, come days after Hernandez-Duron was arrested in a SWAT standoff in Trailside Park.

He allegedly entered the gun club on Forestdale Drive early Sunday morning, before the business was open, which set off the alarm. He’s accused of firing 15 shots toward officers from inside the gun club, 13 of which went through windows.

Deputies chased Hernandez-Duron about four miles until he crashed his van into a basketball pole in Trailside.

Since he was armed, a SWAT team came to the scene. It was over an hour before Hernandez-Duron exited his van and complied with law enforcement.

Deputies say they found five firearms inside the van, all allegedly taken from the gun club.

No shots were fired during the standoff. One officer had minor injuries to his hand caused by debris or a ricocheting bullet at the gun club; no one else was injured.

In a statement, the Summit County Attorney’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and could result in additional charges.