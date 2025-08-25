© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summit County SWAT standoff suspect accused of stealing firearms from gun club

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published August 25, 2025 at 4:13 PM MDT
Windows show bullet holes and one door is boarded up at the Park City Gun Club Aug. 25.
Connor Thomas / KPCW
Windows show bullet holes and one door is boarded up at the Park City Gun Club Aug. 25.

Court documents offer more details about what led to a SWAT standoff in Trailside Sunday morning.

Deputies say a 40-year-old Utah man entered the Park City Gun Club around 5:30 Sunday morning, triggering the alarm.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in 3rd District Court Monday, Aug. 25, Summit County deputies could hear gunshots inside the building when they arrived to Forestdale Drive.

They contacted the owner, who said the business was closed and no one should be there.

Court documents state the man is accused of firing 15 shots toward officers from inside the gun club; 13 of the shots went through a window. He also allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage inside the building.

The man came out of the building and drove away when deputies told him to stop. The chase ended about four miles away in Trailside, where he crashed his van into a basketball pole.

A SWAT team arrived at the park since the man was still armed. According to the affidavit, deputies used drones to look inside the van and saw he had a rifle on his lap.

After more than an hour, the man placed the rifle on the ground and complied with the SWAT team. No shots were fired during the standoff.

The affidavit says deputies found five other firearms inside the man’s van, all allegedly taken from the gun club.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one officer had minor injuries to his hand caused by debris or a ricocheting bullet. No one else was injured.

No charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon. The suspect is being held without bail in the Summit County Jail.

A basketball pole in Trailside was broken after the suspect crashed into it Aug. 24.
Connor Thomas / KPCW
A basketball pole in Trailside was broken after the suspect crashed into it Aug. 24.
Summit County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler
Related Content