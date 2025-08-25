Summit County SWAT standoff suspect accused of stealing firearms from gun club

Deputies say a 40-year-old Utah man entered the Park City Gun Club around 5:30 Sunday morning, triggering the alarm.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in 3rd District Court Monday, Aug. 25, Summit County deputies could hear gunshots inside the building when they arrived to Forestdale Drive.

They contacted the owner, who said the business was closed and no one should be there.

Court documents state the man is accused of firing 15 shots toward officers from inside the gun club; 13 of the shots went through a window. He also allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage inside the building.

The man came out of the building and drove away when deputies told him to stop. The chase ended about four miles away in Trailside, where he crashed his van into a basketball pole.

A SWAT team arrived at the park since the man was still armed. According to the affidavit, deputies used drones to look inside the van and saw he had a rifle on his lap.

After more than an hour, the man placed the rifle on the ground and complied with the SWAT team. No shots were fired during the standoff.

The affidavit says deputies found five other firearms inside the man’s van, all allegedly taken from the gun club.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one officer had minor injuries to his hand caused by debris or a ricocheting bullet. No one else was injured.

No charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon. The suspect is being held without bail in the Summit County Jail.