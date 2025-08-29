© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Labor Day: What’s open, closed in the Wasatch Back for Miners Day

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 29, 2025 at 4:37 PM MDT
Open vintage wooden sign broad through the glass of store window. Filtered image.
pio3
/
Adobe Stock
Open vintage wooden sign broad through the glass of store window. Filtered image.

Utah’s State and local government offices will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday next week.

All Summit County Library branches and the Wasatch County and Park City libraries will be closed for the federal holiday, also known as Miners Day in Park City.

Summit County trash pickup will remain the same.

In Wasatch County, Monday garbage collection will be delayed until Tuesday.

State liquor stores and U.S. Post Offices will also be closed.

Park City will mark the day with a parade and other events. A schedule and list of traffic impacts is available here.

Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver