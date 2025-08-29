Labor Day: What’s open, closed in the Wasatch Back for Miners Day

All Summit County Library branches and the Wasatch County and Park City libraries will be closed for the federal holiday, also known as Miners Day in Park City.

Summit County trash pickup will remain the same.

In Wasatch County , Monday garbage collection will be delayed until Tuesday.

State liquor stores and U.S. Post Offices will also be closed.

Park City will mark the day with a parade and other events. A schedule and list of traffic impacts is available here.