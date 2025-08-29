Event schedule, road closures: what to know for Miners Day 2025

The 130th edition of Miners Day — Park City’s version of Labor Day — will start at 7:30 a.m. in City Park with a free breakfast courtesy of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The Bark City 5K race, which is also free, begins at 8:00 a.m. in the park.

Crowds will then head to Main Street for the Park City Rotary Club’s Running of the Balls at 10:30 a.m. Bari Nan Cohen Rothchild with the rotary club said proceeds from golf ball sales go towards the organization’s local grant and scholarship programs.

“[The balls] are released in a channel down Main Street in a race for prizes,” Rothchild said. “The prizes are amazing, and we even have a special ball run called the silver strike, where you can buy a ball for $100 for a chance to win a big travel package.”

The Miners Day Parade down Main Street and Park Avenue, which features 44 entries this year, will kick off at 11:00 a.m. along with a flyover by the Utah Wing of the Commemorative Air Force.

After the parade, there will be live music, food trucks, kids games and a beer garden back in City Park until 4 p.m.

From 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., mucking and drilling competitions, showcasing the demanding work that was once a staple in Park City’s silver mines, will take over the Mawhinney parking lot across from the library on Park Avenue.

Roads in Old Town will begin closing at 6 a.m. Monday. At that time, vehicles and parking will be removed from Main Street, Swede Alley, Heber Avenue and Park Avenue between Ninth Street and 14th Street. Roads are scheduled to reopen around 1 p.m.

Free parking with public transit access to the Old Town Transit Center is available at the Park City School District campus, Park City Mountain Village and Deer Valley’s Snow Park base area. Park City Transit will also be running buses from the Richardson Flat park and ride every 10 minutes.

Park City Special Events Manager Chris Phinney said there will be a bus only lane on Deer Valley Drive during Miners Day festivities.

“This is a really fun local community event,” Phinney said. “Plan ahead, take your time getting in.”

The South Marsac parking lot next to City Hall is the designated drop-off spot for vehicles.

Parking in the China Bridge garage on Swede Alley will cost $15 per hour from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. However, after that parking will be free until 6 p.m.

For more details on the Miners Day schedule and traffic impacts can be found below:

Schedule of events

Road closures and parking information (English and Spanish)

