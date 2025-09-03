Third roundabout planned in Silver Summit, Promontory area

Traffic circles are a favorite traffic solution off U.S. Highway 40’s exit 2.

Now, another one could be coming to the intersection of Silver Creek Drive and Promontory Ranch Road.

That’s the area frequented by Promontory residents, Promontory workers, plus anyone headed to 3rd District Court, county jail and either the Summit County sheriff’s or attorney’s offices.

Sept. 9, the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission is scheduled to vote on a request to subdivide the intersection for a roundabout.

“We put the roundabout where we believe it is best located, and we are left with a piece of land that we can then use as either some kind of asset, whether it's a tradable land swap deal, or something else that we can use ourselves,” Community Development Director Peter Barnes said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Sept. 3. “Leaving the property owner — rather than a large lot with an impact from a roundabout — a smaller piece of that original parcel.”

He said that’s better for both the county and the landowner than if the county were to condemn or use eminent domain to get the land.

Most Silver Summit Justice Center traffic has temporarily been diverted from the intersection during the building’s expansion.

Connor Thomas / KPCW The Summit County sheriff's and attorney's office are pictured being expanded during the summer of 2025.

Roundabouts are multiplying around Silver Summit, which Barnes said is quite busy.

Last summer saw the construction of a roundabout replacing the intersection of the U.S. 40 off- and on-ramps and Silver Summit Parkway on the west side of the highway.

An existing roundabout on the east side of the highway is slated for expansion in the next 3 to 5 years.

Summit County is a financial supporter of KPCW. For a full list, click here.