UDOT finalizes Kimball Junction traffic improvement plan

Sept. 3, the Utah Department of Transportation made official what it had decided in March.

The plan to improve Kimball Junction is a series of additional travel lanes and turn lanes around the intersection of state Route 224 and Interstate 80.

It’s estimated to cost roughly $48.5 million.

Utah Department of Transportation The Utah Department of Transportation ultimately chose alternative C (above) as the best option for easing traffic at the intersection of Interstate 80 and state Route 224.

Now that UDOT has cemented its plans, development may soon begin in Kimball Junction.

UDOT’s next step is to set aside money for the project by placing it on its six-year to-do list called the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP.

Under a development agreement between Summit County and Dakota Pacific Real Estate, the development group may build its first 170 workforce housing units once Kimball Junction makes UDOT’s list.

The Salt Lake City developer has about 50 undeveloped acres on the west side of the junction around the Skullcandy building.

It’s been the site of controversy, with residents fighting to block the project with a referendum earlier this year, in part because of traffic concerns.

High Valley Transit recently broke ground on its bus rapid transit project for the state Route 224 corridor. The $119 million project is expected to bring dedicated bus lanes and improved bus queueing at traffic lights between Kimball Junction and Park City proper by 2028.

Dakota Pacific’s partnership with Summit County involves expanding the Kimball Junction Transit Center and park-and-ride, the start and end point for BRT.