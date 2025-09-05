Cyclists advised to use paved trail during 224 construction

Most of the work is in the center of the road but traffic has been rerouted to use both shoulders along 224 between Sun Peak Drive and White Pine Canyon Road.

Traffic may be reduced to one lane in each direction during overnight construction.

As a safety precaution, cyclists are asked to use the paved trail along the corridor instead of biking along the road.

Heavy construction will begin next spring and will include work on the highway and paved trail.

Cyclists will have access to either the shoulder or paved trail until the project’s completion in 2028.

High Valley Transit says when the BRT project is complete, the new road configurations will offer greater separation from traffic: a twelve-foot bus lane and a four-foot shoulder for cyclists.