South Summit School District working to improve reading scores

Almost 62% of South Summit third graders were reading on grade level by the end of the 2025 school year. Superintendent Greg Maughn said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Tuesday, the district is pleased with that rate.

“Our third graders this last year did very well,” he said. “Out of the 41 public school districts we tied for third with Morgan [School District], and out of the 131 districts and charters, we were 16th.”

Park City School District had the highest number of third graders reading on grade level in the Wasatch Back this year and fourth statewide at 69%. South Summit comes in second in the Wasatch Back, followed by North Summit School District with almost 58% of third-graders reading on grade level and Wasatch School District with almost 45% reading on grade level.

Maughn said there’s a transition in how reading is taught in third grade and some kids struggle.

“Up to that point, kids are trying to learn to read, and then there's a shift right there around third grade, where instead of learning to read, they actually have to start reading to learn,” he said.

South Summit is working to improve literacy levels by implementing high-quality lessons in the classroom, then providing follow-up instruction to students who need it.

Its goal is to have 70% of third-grade students reading on grade level.

