Coalville debates new attorney appointment, delays decision

Mayor Mark Marsh chose attorney Devin Ovard to be Coalville’s attorney, but the city council didn’t vote to confirm him Monday.

During his interview in August, Ovard highlighted his experience and interest in land use law. He has clerked for Summit County’s civil division.

Ovard is from Henefer, which Marsh says gives him a depth of knowledge about local issues.

“His legal office is also located in a close proximity to Coalville City, which will significantly reduce travel related costs, potentially saving the city between $700 to $900 per trip compared to other firms,” the mayor said.

Councilmember Shaun Powis was looking for someone with more experience, a sentiment some of his colleagues echoed.

“He's only been an attorney for four years, and I think the local aspect is not helpful, but potentially harmful, especially with some of the clients he's represented locally in the last couple of months,” Powis said.

Councilmember Brandon Brady liked Ovard the best, but also said the city might like to contract with different firms, depending on their speciality with specific issues. Marsh said Ovard was open to working with other firms.

“Coalville is sitting with some very, very complex situations,” Councilmember Louise Willoughby said. “Legal matters that are going to require … a very deep bench.”

The council didn’t take a vote, so Marsh will return at a future meeting with a second choice.

The city attorney vacancy is due to Sheldon Smith’s retirement in June. Craig Smith is the interim city attorney.

